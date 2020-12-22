Services for Jessie Marie Truelove, 86, of Little River-Academy will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in North Belton Cemetery.
She died Saturday, Dec. 19, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 12, 1934, in Bell County to George Washington Smith and Myrtle Marie Moore. She worked for Kroger’s. She was a member of Christian Tabernacle Church in Belton.
Survivors include three sons, George Truelove of Belton, Tommy Truelove of Little River-Academy and EddieLee Truelove of Temple; a daughter, Connie Bills of Temple; a sister, Ruby Krenick of Cameron; a brother, Benny Smith of Thornton; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Tabernacle Church, P.O. box 2197, Belton, TX 76513.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.