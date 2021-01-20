BELTON -- Services for Sharon Lynette “Lyndie” Thorpe-Veillon, 49, of Leander are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Thorpe-Veillon died Sunday, Jan. 17, in College Station.
Updated: January 21, 2021 @ 3:21 am
