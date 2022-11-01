Rosario Perez-Guerra
Rosario Teresa Fernández de Pérez-Guerra was greeted by her family in heaven on October 25, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Rosario was born on the island of Puerto Rico on September 21, 1936. Her 86 years of life were underscored by a brilliant commitment to family and friends and highlighted by a special bond with her 10 grandchildren.
Her early life in Puerto Rico can best be described as simple but the household where she and her brother, Enrique, were raised was filled with the love of her parents, Enrique and Rosario. A motivated student, she graduated from Sacred Heart College in 1956 and became a professor of Mathematics at the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan. During her college years, her romance with Francisco (Frank) Perez-Guerra flourished and after he graduated from medical school in 1960, they married.
A relocation to Wayne, Michigan for Frank to begin his internship also served as the beginning of the family she adored. Twins, Enrique and Francisco (Henry and Frank) were born in 1961. Francisco was drafted into the Air Force in 1962 and a relocation to Charleston, South Carolina ensued. Her third son, David, was born during their time there. Another military relocation occurred shortly thereafter, and they arrived in Denver, Colorado. In 1965, Rosario was born, and the family was complete. There were subsequent relocations to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska and Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
In 1974, Frank left military service and the family relocated to La Crosse, Wisconsin. She cherished those years and the friendships that blossomed during that time persisted until her final breath. In 1983, she and Francisco made their final relocation to Temple, Texas. As in past cities she called home, she was active, caring, and invested in the community. Rosario was a member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), Bell County Medical Alliance, the Cultural Activities Center, the Temple Symphony, Saint Luke Church Women’s Society, and PEO International.
Rosario’s spare time was filled with family activities, reading, tennis, embroidery and cross stitching, and cooking. It was this final spare time activity that her family would like to recognize. Self-taught and with an innate sense of the finer details of cuisine, Rosario was a master in the kitchen. All of her children and many of her friends that attempted to recreate her recipes agree, even when these recipes were followed to the letter, that the Rosario magic could not be replicated.
Rosario leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Francisco, M.D., and her four children – Enrique (Jill), Francisco (Trisha), David (Leslie), and Rosario, Ph.D. (Michael Andrew). Rosario adored her 8 grandchildren – David Alexander, Daniel, Melissa, Carlie, Margaret, Casey, Rosario, and Mariah, 2 step-grandchildren (Andrew, Erica) and 4 great grandchildren (Lola, Quinton, Theodore, Thomas).
Rosario was preceded in death by her brother, Enrique Fernandez, her parents (Enrique and Rosario), and her grandson, Michael John Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests support of the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org), the Gundersen Medical Foundation, or the Baylor Scott & White Hospice.
