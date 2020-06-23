Alfred J. Kuban, age 96 of Temple, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at a local hospital. Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at New Tabor Cemetery near Caldwell, Texas.
Alfred Kuban was born on April 1, 1924 in Caldwell, Texas to the late Frank Kuban and Anna Kubin Kuban. He was a 1941 graduate of Temple High School. Alfred served in the U.S. Army from 1943 until 1945, serving in the European Theater Operations under General George Patton’s 3rd Army. Upon being honorably discharged, Alfred began working for the Santa Fe Railroad in 1946 and after a lengthy employment, he retired in 1984. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Anna Kuban; his siblings, Frank T. Kuban, Miladie Coleman, Frances Bunyard and Lenora Kuban.
Survivors include a sister, Dorothy Kuban of Temple and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given in Mr. Kuban’s name to the William R. Courtney State Veterans Home, 1424 Martin Luther King Ln, Temple, Texas 76504.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.