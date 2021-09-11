BELTON — Services for Patricia Wilson Roeder, 90, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Wayne Bachus officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Roeder died Wednesday, Sept. 8, at a local nursing center.
She was born March 17, 1931, in Edinburgh, Scotland. When she finished school, she trained in cosmetology and skin care. She also worked as a model. She worked for the cosmetics company Cyclax of London in Edinburgh, then transferred to its London office. She immigrated to America on her 25th birthday to Long Beach, Calif., She married Jim Roeder on Nov. 9, 1956. They moved to El Paso, where they lived for 10 years before moving to Temple. She worked for Temple ISD as a teacher’s aide. She was part of a team of educators at Reagan, Bethune and Meridith elementary schools that started the Magnet school program in East Temple. She retired in 1992. She volunteered as a Yellowbird with the Scott and White Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, a grandchild and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Roeder of Austin and Steve Roeder of Temple; two daughters, Laura deWet of Flower Mound and Sue Groveunder of Temple; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any organization that benefits the arts or education.