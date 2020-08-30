Services for George Lee Easterwood, 89, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Bethel Assembly of God Church in Temple.
Mr. Easterwood died Tuesday, Aug. 25, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 23, 1930, in Marlin to Robert Benjamin and Venia Jo Bailey Easterwood. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps and U.S. Army. He married Effie Louise Jernigan in 1952. He was a volunteer at Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. He was a member of Bethel Assembly of God Church and V.F.W. Post No. 4008 in Belton.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a daughter, Katherine Laverne Womack.
Survivors include a son, Willie Michael Easterwood of Sperry, Okla.; a daughter, Brenda Lea Perry of Temple; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.