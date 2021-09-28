Robert Eugene Donald Sr., age 85, of Belfalls, Texas, formally from Heyworth, IL, went to meet his Lord, September 24, 2021. Robert was born August 7, 1936 in Bloomington, Illinois. He served 22 years in the US Army. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing Bingo. Robert is survived by his loving wife Maxine True Donald, reunited after 50 years. They had 9 happy years together. Also survived by one brother, Sonny Donald of Heyworth, IL; son, Robert Donald Jr.; daughter, Lois Ferguson; step son, Joseph G. Hallihan Sr.; step daughters, Reta Jones and Debbie Spencer; daughter in law, Anna Allison; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, three sisters and one great-grandson. A visitation for Robert will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Country Worship Cowboy Church, 1658 FM935, Lott, TX. Burial will follow at Belfalls Cemetery, FM935, Belfalls, TX. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Donald family.