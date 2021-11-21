Teresa
Montgomery
Teresa Montgomery died peacefully at her home in Houston on September 28th, 2021. Born Teresa Jean Tuttle, Teresa grew up in Temple and is preceded in death by her parents, Art and Jean Tuttle of Temple, her husband, John Montgomery of Austin and brother, Stephen Tuttle of Houston. Teresa is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Papapanagiotou of Houston, Jennifer’s husband Frank Papapanagiotou and their daughters Julia and Emma, her son Chris Blanding of Austin, Chris’ wife Melissa and their daughters Ella, Carolina and Abigail, and Teresa’s step daughter and best friend Angelique Montgomery, Angelique’s son Chad Goodnough and daughter Amanda Goodnough. Finally, Teresa leaves behind her feeshin’ dogs, Jake and Teddy.
A memorial service will be held on 27 November at 1PM at St Mark’s Episcopal Church, 2128 Barton Hills Dr., Austin, TX 78704. In lieu of flowers or gifts please make a donation to the Trinity Center Austin, www.trinitycenteraustin.org.
Paid Obituary