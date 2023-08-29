Louis (Chano) Pina Fuentez
Born October 26, 1924 in Bremond, TX to Jose and Norberta (Pina) Fuentez.
Raised on their family farm, he helped his parents with chores and then at the age of 12, having dropped out of school, he provided care for his four younger siblings, after his mother passed away in 1936.
His father remarried and had seven more siblings.
In 1946, he met the love of his life, Faustina (Tina) Salas in Bremond Tx. They corresponded through letters when he and his family moved to Pomona CA in 1947. He lived there for a year and returned to Bremond in 1948. He married Faustina Salas in 1950 and they remained married together for 59 years until her death in 2009.
They welcomed their first child in 1951, Norberta.
They moved in 1957 to Temple Tx and settled in a tiny home on E. Downs. He started work for American Desk and worked their for 40 years until he retired in 1997.
Many (eventually all) of his siblings followed him to Temple. He helped them find jobs and providing a home for them to stay in.
Daddy, Tio Chano, Chano, Pepo, Louis, Mr. Fuentez, was a humble and simple man. Dedicated to God, family, and faith. His faith in God, known to all, guided him throughout his life. He not only helped family but anyone in need of a helping hand. Many, were migrating to the city. He was never disrespectful to anyone’s needs. A hardworking man, he expected everyone to be the same and have strong work ethics.
He was a big fan of baseball, especially the Texas Rangers and loved watching every game. He loved being outside and you could always find him on his porch enjoying nature. We will carry on his legacy, which are big shoes to fill, but we shall try as he opened doors for so many.
We will remember his smile, toothpick in mouth, Rosary in hand, slicked back hair, the twinkle in his eyes, and his laughter. He always said Thank You and God Bless you.
We will miss you so very much. Thank you for your sacrifices and undying love.
He leaves behind:
- Four children – Norberta Gonzales (Johnny), Ralph Fuentez, Teresa Carver (Jeff), Isabel Eaton (Jimmy).
- Grandchildren – Rosalinda Rodrigues (Daniel), Rosemary Dirks (Justin), Roseanna Rodriguez (Salvador), Joseph Herman, Jeremy Eaton (Hannah), Matthew Eaton, Alicia Carver, Celeste Carver, and John Gonzales (Denver)
- Great Grandchildren – Zachary Rodriguez, Fernando Trevino, Aaron Eaton, Finley Gonzales, and great daughter preceding him in death Jaliyah Danielle Rodriguez.
- His brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, and so many more family and friends.
The family would like to Thank:
Morada Senior Living Community and Embrace Hospice for the care in his last days, the prayers and comfort from so many of our beloved family.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
