CAMERON — No services will be held for John McKimmey, 80, of Cameron.
Mr. McKimmey died Friday, Sept. 25, at his residence.
He was born July 15, 1940, in Childress to Claud and Frances Hall McKimmey. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Linda Flinchbaugh McKimmey. He worked for Bell Telephone.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; two daughters, Jennifer Gouge of Spring and Sarah Mandella of Houston; two brothers, Jerry McKimmey of Lakeway and Jim McKimmey of Cameron; and three grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.