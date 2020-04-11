Charles Thomas Chandler
Charles Thomas Chandler, 86, died Tuesday, April 2, 2020 at St. Mark’s Medical Center, La Grange, Texas following an extended illness. He is survived by his wife, Retta Slavik Chandler, children Susan Chandler of Temple, Ken Chandler and wife, Lisa, of Cleburne; seven grandchildren, Grace Anne Wilhelm, Lauren Wilhelm Paunescu, Cris Puanescu, Marie Wilhelm, Sarah Wilhelm; Anna, Bridget and Ben Chandler. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Guy and Katherine Underwood Chandler and a brother, Guy Edward Chandler.
Charles Chandler was born on September 15, 1933 in Cameron, Texas. He graduated from Yoe High School in 1952. He served in the military during the Korean conflict and earned an associate of arts degree from Temple Junior College. He married Retta Slavik, on November 21, 1956. Charles managed the family businesses, including Chandler Paint Company in Austin and Cameron Lumber Company in Cameron for 14 years. He worked as a purchasing agent for Yowell Lumber Company and retired from RVOS Farm Mutual Insurance Company as a staff claims adjuster. He then worked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in declared disaster areas.
While living in Cameron as a business owner, he was involved in the community with the Chamber of Commerce, the Lions Club and served as president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees). Charles was a family man who put his wife first and worked hard his entire life. He loved order and was particular about doing things well. Whatever he put his hands to do, he completed with quality and excellence.
Due to the current pandemic, memorial services are pending. A private burial was held on April 6. Arrangements are with Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron
Paid Obituary