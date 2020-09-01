Charles Walker Sr. passed away Tuesday August 25 at the age of 83. Charles was dearly loved and cherished by his family, and will be missed terribly. Due to current environments Funeral services will be held privately for immediate family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Scott and White Hospital for their kind and compassionate care. Those wishing to honor him may send cards and flowers to:
Branford Dawson Funeral Home 718 S. 7th Street Temple, Texas 76504