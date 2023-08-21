No services are planned for Bernice Ruth Krugman, 102, of Troy.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
No services are planned for Bernice Ruth Krugman, 102, of Troy.
Burial will be private.
Mrs. Krugman died Tuesday, Aug. 15.
She was born Jan. 30, 1921, to Ernest and Bertha Scheffer Lebkowsky in Otto. She grew up on a farm in Mart. She married Billy Joe Krugman on April 17, 1949. She was a homemaker. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Troy.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a daughter, Elaine Zinn.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.