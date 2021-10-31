David Joseph Boyle
David Joseph Boyle (84) of Temple, Texas passed away on October 7, 2021 at Caring Hearts Assisted Living in Pocatello, Idaho. Dave donated his body to the University of Utah for use in medical research and training. Following this he will be cremated and join his wife of 57 years, Margaret Diane Thiel Boyle, for final interment at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Services will accompany this hallowed and honorable ceremony.
Dave was born on February 24, 1937 to Joseph and Florence Boyle in Saint Paul, Minnesota (MN). He graduated from Beardsley, MN High School (1955) and Saint John’s University (SJU) in Collegeville, MN (1959). Dave was a gifted high school athlete and continued on to success in both football and basketball at SJU. Dave completed a master’s degree in counseling from Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana (1972) and maintained a lifelong commitment to learning and advocacy for higher education.
Dave and Marge were married in Beardsley, MN on March 30, 1959. A few months later Dave was commissioned into the United States Army. The next 26 years found them living not just in the United States, but also many places around the world as Dave advanced in his military career. Retiring from the military in 1985 as a Colonel, the next decade Dave successfully navigated the private sector and the corporate world of outplacement human resources services for large industry and the Armed Forces.
In 1994 Dave and Marge retired to Belton, Texas. Dave embraced his retirement. He was an avid golfer, learned to scuba dive, experienced white water rafting and hot air ballooning, volunteered at his local church and hospital, and enjoyed the extra time and opportunity to read, exercise and entertain. However, his greatest love was his children, grandchildren and extended family. Dave and Marge traveled extensively, visiting friends and family and they never missed a big life event.
Dave was known for the twinkle in his eye, his quick wit, and easy smile. He loved entertaining and especially enjoyed the interesting discussions that often went well into the night. Many people sought his advice and counsel and, when needed, he was always available to offer both. The last five years of his life Dave was a widower. This was at times difficult and lonely and his family was concerned for him and his well-being. However, he responded eloquently to those concerns in one of his last emails, the end of which contained the following passage: “I’ve loved my wife and was loved in return; I’ve cradled a daughter in my arms; and walked with the hands of young sons in my own. Never shed a sad tear for me.”
Dave is survived by children: Dr. Robert Boyle, DVM (Debora) of Alexandria, Virginia; Col (Ret.) Brian Boyle (Jean) and their sons Sean and Michael of Annandale, Virginia; FNP Carol (Doug) Milder and their daughters Meagan (Gary) Sully and Anna Milder of Pocatello, Idaho; Col (Ret.) Kevin Boyle, MD of Kailua, Hawaii; and brother: Steve Boyle of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Thiel Boyle; an infant daughter Mary; his parents Joseph and Florence Boyle; and brother Patrick Boyle.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider memorials to the Wounded Warriors Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org, The Fisher House https://fisherhouse.org, or the charity of your choice.
Paid Obituary