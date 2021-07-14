ROCKDALE — Services for Donnie Earl Jones, 62 of Cameron, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Rufus Harden officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Jones died Sunday, July 4, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 7, 1958, to Willie Paul and Dimple Ray Green Jones. He attended school in Rockdale. He was baptized at a young age. His was a member of North Orchard Church of Christ in Cameron. He married Rita Faye Barefield. Donnie was the author of a book titled “Where Did They Come From.”
Survivors include his grandmother, Gertharine Green of Rockdale; two daughters, Leah Nicole Carlton of Tulsa, Okla. and Laketta Roshita Jones of Winchester, Va.; a son, Donnie Earl Jones, Jr. of Ohio; a sister, Lesure Ann Gates of Rockdale; three grandsons; and a great-grandson.