ROCKDALE — Jimmy Frank Dockall, 86, of Rockdale died Friday, Feb. 17, at a Round Rock hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
He was born Aug. 2, 1936, in Rockdale to Walter Frank and Bertha Ida Dresher Dockall. He was a farmer and rancher. He was a member of Sons of Hermann.
Survivors include a brother, William Dockall of Rockdale; and two sisters, Betty Guthrie of Odessa and Shirley Lindsey of Georgetown.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.