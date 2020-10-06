CAMERON — Services for Valira Kostiha, 88, of Westphalia will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Marak with the Rev. Darrell Kostiha officiating.
Burial will be in Ss. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery in Marak.
Mrs. Kostiha died Friday, Oct. 2, at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 22, 1932, in Westphalia to William and Elizabeth Hoelscher Entrop. She married Adolph R. Kostiha in January 1960. She worked for Scott & White Hospital. She was a member of the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia, the Westphalia Church Altar Society, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1972.
Survivors include four sons, Kerry Kostiha and Dean Kostiha, both of Westphalia, Dwayne Kostiha of Round Rock and Kevin Kostiha of Temple; four daughters, Donna Dohnalik of Cameron, Denise Kahookele of Killeen, Debra Guenzel of Troy and Karen Kostiha Montgomery of Belton; a brother, Elmer Entrop of Mount Calm; three sisters, Erna Mae Garvey of Austin, Carolyn Gottschalk of Westphalia and Arlene Doskocil of California; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Church of the Visitation Building Fund.
A rosary will be recited 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.