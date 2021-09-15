Jimmie L. (Madden) Vernon of Temple, Texas, passed away in her home on September 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services for Jimmie will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.Burial will be private.
Mrs. Vernon was born on March 23, 1932, in Keys Valley, Bell County, Texas, to Lee Evans Madden and Jimmie T. McCarty Madden. She was raised by her father and beloved stepmother, Agnes L. Wuertele Madden. She is survived by her six children: Jimmie G. Vernon Ray (Robin), Joy L. Vernon Parker (Gary), Robert Lee Vernon, Sherry L. Vernon Garwood (Bob), Holly A. Vernon Maatta (Craig), Janna K. Vernon Wittenburg (Mark). Also surviving her are 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, her brother, George D. Madden, sisters, Linda K. Madden Baggerly, and Mary Ann Madden Burgman (Mark), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Vernon graduated from Killeen High School in 1950, and attended Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California. She was a previous member of the Republican Women’s Club, the Salado Village Artists, and her book club, The Salado Bookies. She enjoyed reading, dining out, dancing, playing board games, painting, and being with her family. Over the years, she painted many murals on public buildings in California, taught art classes for a few years at Tyler Elementary in Belton, and acted in several plays. She liked people, had a ready smile that was usually paired with a clever quip. She never complained and bore her ailments with dignity. She was a kind and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother who will be sincerely missed.
Mrs. Vernon was preceded in death by William R. (Bob) Vernon, her husband of 65 years, her mother, Jimmie T. McCarty Madden, her father, Lee E. Madden, her stepmother, Agnes L. Madden, and her son William R. Vernon, III.
Memorials may be made to The Salado Village Artists, PO Box 363 Salado, Texas, 76571.