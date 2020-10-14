CAMERON — Services for Rudolph Cyril Mayer Jr., 79, of Austin and formerly of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Dimitrij Colankin officiating.
Burial will be in St. Monica’s Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Mayer died Tuesday, Oct. 6.
He was born Jan. 8, 1941, in Cameron to Rudolph and Mary Kolodejcak Mayer. He attended St. Anthony School and Yoe High School in Cameron. He graduated from business school in San Antonio. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron and St. Ignatia Church in Austin. He worked as an accountant and was a longtime employee of the Texas Lottery Commission.
Survivors include more than 30 cousins.