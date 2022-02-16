SALADO — Services for Giau Minh Quan, 97, of Arizona are pending with Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.
Mr. Quan died Monday, Feb. 14, at an Arizona hospital.
Updated: February 16, 2022 @ 3:48 am
