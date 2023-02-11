Henry Bernard Zbranek Jr.
Private services, with military honors, for Henry Bernard Zbranek Jr, 76, of Eddy, will be held Monday, February 13, 2023 at Eddy Cemetery with Loyd Hall officiating.
Mr. Zbranek died Friday, Feb 3, at his residence.
He was born November 19, 1946 to the late Henry Bernard Zbranek, Sr and Bessie Ernestine Gaeke Zbranek. He attended Temple High School. He enlisted into the Army and served as sharpshooter during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged as a Specialist Four. Henry worked at Ira Young putting motorcycles together and then was supervisor over the Motor Pool at American Desk until his retirement. He married Linda Marie Motl August 2, 1969 and had three daughters.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting, tinkering on anything that had a motor, loved watching westerns, drinking Pepsi Zero and enjoying a good cigarette, spoiling his dog, Dixie, and visiting with neighbors, family and friends.
He is survived by his daughters, Lisa “Punkie” Zbranek Davila of Troy, Michelle “Rat” Allison and husband, Kenneth of Gatesville, and Melanie “Yoyo” George, and husband, Tim of Temple; sister, Janet Campbell of Temple; a brother, Kenneth Zbranek both of Temple; three grandchildren: Elizabeth Schmidt and husband, Alex of New Braunfels, Maci and Mackenzie Allison of Gatesville, great-grandsons, Warren and Walter Schmidt of New Braunfels, numerous nieces, nephews and best friend, Andy Brinkman.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
