Services for William Anthony “Bill” Predgo, 86, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial with military honors will be held at a later date.
Mr. Predgo died Sunday, Oct. 3.
He was born Nov. 13, 1934, in New York. He joined the U.S. Army in 1950 and served for 20 years, retiring as a chief warrant officer. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. He received a master’s degree in civil engineering. He worked for H-E-B as a manager and retired after 21 years. He was a Mason with the Saratoga Lodge and served as worshipful master, and was a member of the Scottish Rite and past patron of the Order of the Eastern Star. He married Patricia Ann Boyd in April 1972.
Survivors include his wife; four children, Rebecca, Terry, Craig and Rhonda; 11 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.