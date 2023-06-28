CAMERON — Services for Billy John Simmons, 80, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Pebble Grove Cemetery near Maysfield.
Mr. Simmons died Sunday, June 25, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 8, 1942, in Cameron to Jon R. and Ollie Mae Weathers Simmons. He retired from the Texas Highway Department. He married Charlotte Ann Lang Chaloupka.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; two sons, Shawn Kolar of Rogers and Shane Kolar of Belton; three daughters, Tamra Rowe and Dawn Sherrod, both of Temple, and Kelly Davis of Rogers; three sisters, Barbara Zucha of Waco, Margie Murphy of Marlin and Judy Mayer of Cameron; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.