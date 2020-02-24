BELTON — Services for Bobbie Ruth Reed Handel, 85, of Belton will be 2 p.m. today in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Handel died Saturday, Feb. 22.
She was born Sept. 10, 1934, in Holland to J.A. “Pete” and Zelma “Shug” Glazner Reed. She was a member of Miller Heights Baptist Church and the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post No. 4008 in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore “Ernie” Handel; and a son, Fred Allen Rush.
Survivors include four sons, James Rush, Ronnie Rush, Bobby Dale Rush and David Rush; a daughter, Kathy Hall; two brothers, Kenneth Reed and Don Reed; and two sisters, Billie Ross and Dianne Roberts.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.