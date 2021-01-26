Aaron Ben Allman, 99, of Moffat went home to be with our Lord and Savior on January 22, 2021. Services will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Tim Marrow officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Moffat Cemetery.
Aaron was born December 3, 1921 in Taylor, to David Jackson and Dessie Irene Allman. He graduated from Academy High School. At the age of 21 he enlisted into the Army. He was a World War II veteran assigned to the 1892 Engineer Aviation Battalion Company C in Dutch New Guinea. In the military he received many decorations and awards. After his military service he worked for Oscar Meyer as a brick layer, foreman, and crew leader for 30 years in Madison, Wisconsin. He was an Elder in a Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin. He moved to Moffat, Texas in 1976. He became a member of First Baptist Church of Moffat where he sang in the choir, was custodian, and on the building and ground committee. He served as President of the Moffat Volunteer Fire Department for 2 years and caretaker of the Moffat Cemetery for 17 years. He assisted his community by working odd jobs. He was a member of the local chapters of the VFW and American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife of 43 years, Leone Allman; also, his brother Paul Allman and three sisters, Minnie Belk, Mary Dell Dowlearn and Mary Bartlett.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Allman, two sons David Allman and wife Ronda, Ronnie Keeton and wife Barbara, his two daughters Mary Thomas and husband Clarence, and Karen Keeton; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Scott & White Hospice for their loving care while Aaron was sick.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
