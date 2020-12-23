CAMERON — Services for Doyce Neal Larson, 92, of Gause will be at a later date.
Mrs. Larson died Friday, Dec. 18, at a Rockdale nursing facility.
She was born Jan. 21, 1928, in Fort Worth to Lonnie and Ila Mae Neal. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James in 2015; a daughter, D’Aun Tucker in 2001; and a son, Terry Larson in 2020.
Survivors include four children, Jamie Larson and Susan Larson, both of Gause, and Mark Larson and Dana Larson, both of Beckville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Texas Retired Teachers Foundation “Helping Hand” fund, 313 E. 12th Street, Suite 220, Austin, TX 78701 or http://www.trtf.org.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.