Randy Gene Kattner
March 11, 1952
– August 3, 2021
Randy Gene “Randolph” Kattner passed peacefully on August 3, 2021. Funeral services will be at graveside at
10:00 am on Saturday, August 7 at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Randy was a Sam Houston Bearkat, completing his teaching degree in 1975 and then a Master of Education at Prairie View A&M University in 1984. He spent his career dedicated to teaching and coaching students throughout the Central Texas area. Many students, athletes, nieces, and nephews, remember his “love pats” and encouragement on the top of their head with his class ring. After his retirement, Randy found joy in sharing time with his mother and family. He was the epitome of a friend – always up for catching a game, a boat race, a pizza, or a beer with his countless friends in the Waco area.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; J.E. and Jeneva Kattner; and his brothers, Keith and Sammy Kattner.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Jennifer Kattner of Fort Worth, Texas, Kyle & Laura Kattner of Fort Worth, Linc & Kristi Kattner of Huron, South Dakota and Brice & Stephanie Kattner of Mitchell, South Dakota; and sister-in-law, Cindy Holton and husband Bryan of McGregor; as well as several great-nieces and nephews. The family is especially thankful to Cindy Holton for her love, care, and support during his medical journey of his last few weeks.
Randy, like his brothers before him, was able to give the gift of his cornea tissue through Miracles in Sight, to help create vision for the blind. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting this important work.
“Go rest high on that mountain. Son your work on earth is done. Go to heaven a-shoutin’. Love for the Father and the Son” (Vince Gill).
