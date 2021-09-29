BELTON — Services for retired Lt. Col. William A. “Bill” Henderson, 97, of Round Rock will be 11 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mr. Henderson died Sunday, Sept. 26, in Round Rock.
He was born June 6, 1924, in the Three Forks community near Belton to Stella Mae and William Aubrey Henderson.
He enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving as a bombardier in the China Burma India Theater beginning in September 1944. He was recalled during the Korean War where he earned a triple rating as a radar operator, navigator and bombardier in 1952. As a master navigator, he had 3,000 hours in the B-36 and 2,800 hours in the B-52. He was Bomb/Nav Chief of the 4228th Strategic Wing, Columbus AFB, Miss., and he served three years on the 8th Air Force Headquarters staff at Westover Air Force Base, Mass. He served combat tours in Southeast Asia in 1967 and again in 1970-1971. He also commanded radar bomb scoring stations in St. George, Utah, and Hastings, Neb. Henderson was awarded the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal and other medals and awards. He retired from the U.S. Air Force at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., in 1972.
He worked at the Bell County Probation office, was a farmer/rancher in Bell and Coryell counties, and served on a number of local boards. He was member of the year in the China-Burma-India (CBI) World War II veterans organization in 1992. He attended Oklahoma City University, Texas Christian University and the University of Alabama. He also graduated from the Air Force Command and Staff College.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Olyene Henderson; and one grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Steven Henderson and Bruce Henderson; two daughters, Kathleen Henderson McCleskey and Annette Henderson Park; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to pancreatic cancer research or a veteran’s charity.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.