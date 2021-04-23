Edgar “Ed “Lewis
Edgar “Ed “Lewis, age 77, of Gatesville, Texas passed away at his home the morning of April 13, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Ed was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina on October 9, 1943, his parents H.B West and Annie Laura Johnson-West. After growing up Ed later moved to Henderson, Kentucky. Ed started working in his 20’s for Pittsburg Tank and Tower, where he dedicated 49 years of service prior to his retirement. Ed performed the role of a supervisor, built, and repaired, and took down water towers all over the United States while working for Pittsburg Tank and Tower. In 1990 ED travel to Central Texas to build the water tower at Central Texas College and that is how he met his wife of 30 years. Ed married Linda Ross-Ward on June 1, 1990 at Little River Baptist Church in Little River, Texas. Ed and Linda spent many happy and wonderful years together were they enjoyed visiting with their friends, traveling, casinos, the beach, and many more adventures. Ed loved to grow a garden on his farm.
Ed will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents H.B. and Annie Laura West, brother Wayne Lewis, and sister Dorothy Bell.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Linda Lewis of Gatesville, Texas, son; Michael Lewis of Henderson, Kentucky, two daughters; Mistie Reid and husband Scott of Salado, Texas, and Mandy Ward-Keller and husband Darren of Gatesville, Texas, two brothers; Chester Lewis of North Carolina and Jimmy West of North Carolina, two sisters; Billy Jo Strickland of North Carolina and Jeanie Grabowski of Houston, Texas, five grandkids; Michael Lewis Jr. of Henderson, Kentucky, Katlyn Lewis of Henderson, Kentucky, Ashley Lewis of Henderson, Kentucky, Ryan Ward of Salado, Texas, Kyle Strmiska of Gatesville, Texas, and great grandkids.
A memorial service will be held in celebration of Ed’s life at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple, Texas on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1 o’clock pm. Hewitt-Arney Funeral Home of Temple, Texas, is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary