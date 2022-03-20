Services for Dewitt “Peter” Miner Sr., 69, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. James United Methodist Church in Temple with Quinton Gibson Sr. officiating.
Burial will be 9 a.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Miner died Sunday, March 13 in Temple.
He was born April 21, 1952, in Bartlett to Lonnie “Bubba” Anderson and Pearl McVade. He served in the Marines and worked at a VA hospital.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Miner; two sons, Kelvin Evans and Dewitt Miner Jr.; a daughter, Shelia Minor; two brothers, Larry McVade and Jimmy McVade; two sisters, Helen Winkfield and Johnnie Mae McVade; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.