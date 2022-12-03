Services for Benjamin Hennington Gray III, 79, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Bear Creek United Methodist Church in Houston.
Mr. Gray died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at his residence.
He was born June 17, 1943, to Myrtle and Ben H. Gray Jr. in Phoenix, Ariz. He married Mary Katherine Kerby on Nov. 9, 1963. He worked for close to 50 years in the metal building industry. He was a member of the United Methodist church. He taught Sunday School, participated in United Methodist Men and sang in the choir. He also was a member of the Houston Jaycees and the Freemasons.
Survivors include a daughter, Katherine Dalton; a son, David Gray; a sister, DarLane Onda; and five grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Bear Creek UMC Youth Department in Houston, or the American Liver Foundation.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.