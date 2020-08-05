CAMERON — Services for Sandra Jean Terry, 61, of Cameron will be private.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
She died Monday, Aug. 3, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 20, 1958, in Georgetown to Elzy Leroy and Dorothy Daniels Nunn. She was the owner/operator of Tex Miller’s in Cameron.
Survivors include a daughter, Adrienne Henderson of Cameron; a son, Kurt Terry of Stillwater, Okla.; two brothers, Larry Nunn and Roger Nunn Sr., both of Morgan’s Point Resort; a sister, Linda Reichert of Salado; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.