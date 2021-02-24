A Mass of Christian Burial for Claudia Mae Pustka, 86, of Brigham City, Utah, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Pustka died Feb. 14 at her residence.
She was born April 24, 1934, in Memphis, Tenn., to William and Lula Thelma Watts. She married Laverne Woodward. He preceded her in death. She later married Norbert Bill Pustka. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Michael and Anthony; and three grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, John of Wichita Falls and Leslie of Centennial, Colo.; two daughters, Pamela of Brigham City and Jane Woodward of Salt Lake City; six stepchildren, David Pustka, Mark Pustka, Paul Pustka, Susan Pustka, Jeff Pustka and Matt Pustka; and 27 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.