CAMERON — Services for Loyd Dean Kennon, 80, of Waco will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Walkers Creek Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Kennon died Tuesday, March 23, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 8, 1940, in Cameron to Richard Cage and Texas Jewel Hightower Kennon. He was a Yoe High School graduate class of 1960, and served in the U.S. Navy. He married Glenda Sue Grisham on June 17, 1960.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and two sons, Richard Glenn and Kevin Wayne Kennon.
Survivors include two daughters, Deanna Kennon of Waco and Denise Kennon Dixon of Little River–Academy; a brother, Carroll Kennon of Weatherford; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.