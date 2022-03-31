BELTON — No services are planned for Kastora “Kassi” Irean Brewer, 36, of Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Brewer died Thursday, March 24, at her residence.
She was born April 18, 1985, in Las Vegas, Nev., to Richard Lee Brewer and Trisha Sue Green.
Survivors include her father of Jonesboro; her mother of San Angelo; a son, Kaleb Brewer of Jonesboro; two brothers, Jason Brewer of Jonesboro and Adam Brewer of Copperas Cove; and a sister, Tavara Curb of San Angelo.
