Sharon Lynn Henson
Sharon Lynn Henson, 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, September 3, 2020. While she resided in Plano, Texas at the time of her passing, she considered Temple, Texas, her home.
Sharon was born in Hooks, Texas, in 1933 to Henry Bealey Gaulden and Lillye Mae Gaulden. She married her high school sweetheart, James Henson, on December 30, 1950. James preceded her in death in December of 2015.
She leaves behind 2 sons, Mike and Ricky, their wives Melinda and April, 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sister Pat Harkey, brother Andy Bill Gaulden, and too many friends to count.
Sharon was a kind, caring, thoughtful, funny lady with an infectious smile who loved being around people and loved to laugh. She was always up for a game of hearts, spades, chicken foot, or any other game that her children or grandchildren wanted to play. She was a fantastic cook and very artistic. She enjoyed crafting, painting, and quilting, but enjoyed the time spent with friends while doing these things even more.
Sharon worked at Olin E. Teague VA Medical Center in Temple, Texas, where she developed many friendships which she cherished long after her retirement in 1994.
Sharon was a proud member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, where she loved worshipping the Lord, studying the Bible, and enjoying fellowship with the dear friends she made there.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date as one of Sharon’s grandchildren is active duty military and currently deployed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your church or favorite charity in her name, or just think of her and smile. She would like that.
