Services for Virginia Dixon Brooks, 85, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday in Salado Cemetery.
Mrs. Brooks died Tuesday, Jan. 19, at a Temple care facility.
She was born March 12, 1935, in Austin to Weldon and Lillie Crouch Dixon. She grew up in Florence, where she attended school and graduated from Florence High School. She married Lee Brooks in Florence on July 23, 1953, and the moved to Salado. She attended the Church of Christ in Florence as a child and most recently attended Faith Baptist Church in Temple. She worked as a waitress for many years at the Stagecoach Inn in Salado, then in the 1970s she attended Temple Junior College and became an LVN.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Lee Brooks of Cranfills Gap and Roger Brooks of Oklahoma; a daughter, Jan Wright of Morgan’s Point Resort; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.