Services for Annie Lois Sanders Venable, 94, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. at Eight Street Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. A.C. Stapleton officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Venable died Friday, Jan. 13 in Baytown.
She was born Sept. 7, 1928, to Thomas Leroy and Myrtle Lee Bagley Sanders in Bartlett. She joined the Eighth Street Baptist Church in 1946. She worked as a Sunday school and training union teacher, Girls’ Auxiliary leader, Mission Society president, Deaconess, and Sunday school superintendent. She married Willie B. Venable Sr. on April 6, 1946.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and two sons, Ronnie Venable, and Danny Venable.
Survivors include two sons, Willie Venable Jr., and Larry Venable; a daughter, Vicki Venable; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Don D. Summers Funeral Home in Temple.