Services for Joe Jerry Dubcak, 99, of Red Ranger will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Ocker Brethren Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Dubcak died Friday, Jan. 15, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 14, 1921, in Red Ranger to Charles and Terezie Ondrasek Dubcak. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He married Martha Hejl on May 19, 1945, in Temple. He was a farmer. He was a member of SPJST Lodge No. 47 in Seaton, American Legion Post No. 133 in Temple and Ocker Brethren Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Glenn Dubcak of Georgetown; three daughters, Nancy Posvar of Meeks, and Judy Jeske and Sandra Dubcak, both of Red Ranger; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ocker Brethren Church; or the Rogers Volunteer Fire Department.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Ocker Brethren Church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.