Dillard Coleman Rape, Sr.
Dillard Coleman Rape, Sr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, and devoted serviceman, passed away on April 28, 2023, in Belton, Texas. Born on August 9, 1932, in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles Cleveland Rape, Sr. and Ida Lou Jones.
Dillard is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Laquata “Kay” (Burgan) Rape of Belton; his son, Dillard Coleman Rape, Jr. and wife Ginger Marie Johnson of Spokane, Washington; his daughter, Dee Celia (Rape) Reed and husband Monte of Temple, Texas; his sister-in-law, Jo Rappe; and his five cherished grandchildren, Kaydee Reed, Kelsey Reed, Dillon Reed, Levi Johnson, and Luke Johnson. He was predeceased by his five brothers, Charles Rape, Joe Lee Rape, Neal Rape, Dallas Rape, and Dean Rappe, and his sister, Vivian Rape Turnage.
Dillard’s pursuit of knowledge and passion for learning led him to graduate from Southern Illinois University in 1979 with a degree in Engineering. He went on to serve a combined 30 years in the United States Marines and Air Force, earning numerous decorations, including the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nation Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Navy Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Army/Navy Occupation Medal. His dedication to his country and fellow servicemen was unwavering, and he was a proud member of the Marine Corps H-3-7 Marine division.
A man of deep faith, Dillard was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple, Texas. He was also a dedicated Mason for 60 years, contributing to the betterment of his community and the lives of those around him. Dillard was also a Shriner and a part of the Sojourners. Dillard’s interests extended to the realm of technology, where he was known as an “IT Man,” always eager to learn about the latest advancements in computers and electronics. He shared his love for video games with his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.
Dillard’s love for lifelong learning and reading was evident in every aspect of his life. He was a kind, loving, and passionate man who made a lasting impact on those who were fortunate enough to know him. As the famous quote by Maya Angelou goes, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Dillard’s warm and loving presence will be remembered and cherished by all who knew him.
In honor of Dillard Coleman Rape, Sr., let us celebrate his life and the love he shared with his family and friends at his memorial service that will be held at 11 AM Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple, Texas.
Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Charge of Arrangements
Paid Obituary