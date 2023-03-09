ROSEBUD — Services for Willard S. Sammon, 73, of Marlin, will be noon Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.
Mr. Sammon died Monday, March 6, at a Marlin nursing home.
He was born Sept. 14, 1949, to William and Lily Moseley Sammon in Rosebud. He graduated from Rosebud High School and Sam Houston State University with a Bachelors of Science degree majoring in Criminology and minoring in Psychology. He married Linda Miller on March 24, 1978. He owned Sammon’s Grocery in Riesel. He worked for the Department of Corrections at the Hobby Unit in Marlin, and overseas as a Department of Defense contractor.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Seth Sammon, Jess Sammon and Weston Sammon; and a brother, Tommy Sammon.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.