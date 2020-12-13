Clayton Robert “Claybo” Allison
Clayton Robert “Claybo” Allison passed away after a long illness in Temple on December 3, 2020 at the age of 34.
Clayton was born April 20, 1986 in Temple. He grew up in Round Rock and graduated from Round Rock High School in 2004 where he enjoyed being a member of the golf team. He attended Blinn College and Texas A&M in College Station where he pursued a degree in construction science. He earned an Associates of Arts degree from Temple College. Clayton was a passionate athlete and played select soccer and excelled in youth golf tournaments from a young age. He loved all sports and pushing himself to be accomplished in soccer, golf, wakeboarding, and snow skiing. Clayton fiercely loved his family and family events meant the world to him. Clayton battled a long illness and wasn’t able to fulfill his own dreams but he set an example of a strong and unconditional love to all who knew him and enthusiastically cheered them on without judgment, jealousy, or bitterness.
He is survived by his mother, Lindsey McFarland Allison of Belton; a sister, Whitney Allison Polk & husband, Zachary of Temple; a brother, Brady Allison & wife Allison of Temple; grandfather, Robert “Bob” Allison of Temple and Dr. Sue Hamby; uncle, David McFarland & wife Betsy of Mansfield; aunt, Emily Allison Mikeska and, uncle Ronny of Temple; aunt Maggie Allison Ritz and, uncle Rusty of Spring; cousins, Ryan Bird and husband, Derek of Flower Mound and their children, Madelyn, Mason, and Rustin Mikeska & wife Paige of Houston, Randa Mikeska of Temple, Cooper and Carson Ritz of Spring and, two, nephews Maddux and Daxton Polk of Temple.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Gray “Robby” Allison; grandparents Bob and Pat McFarland and Elizabeth “Bobbie” Allison.
Romans 12:10
Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.
Our family wishes to express deep gratitude to the many friends who helped us support Clayton over the years. The family will celebrate Clayton’s life with a private service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
