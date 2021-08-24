BELTON — Services for Santos Soto Jr., 66, of Troy and formerly of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Mr. Soto died Friday, Aug. 20, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 19, 1954, in Richland Springs to Santos L. and Camelia Garza Soto. He married Juanita Rose Lowry on June 29, 1974, in Riesel. He worked as a ranch foreman for 34 years for 5 Wells Ranch in Rogers. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Temple. He served as a volunteer firefighter in Riesel.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Dec. 31, 2012.
Survivors include a son, Santos Soto III of Troy; a daughter, Karmen Branham of Troy; two brothers, Pete Soto of Stephenville and Joe Soto of Troy; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.