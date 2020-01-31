Wilbert Willie Lucko, affectionately known as Doodle to his family and friends, passed away peacefully with his daughter, Lisa, by his side, on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in a Cameron nursing and rehab center. He was 85 years old. Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020, with funeral services at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020. The visitation and funeral will both take place at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Doodle was born July 13, 1934, in the Belmena community of Milam County to Louis and Hulda (Krause) Lucko. Growing up in rural Milam County, Doodle spent his time working on farms, attending school and enjoying his favorite pastime of all — fishing with his dad, cousins and friends — a hobby he would enjoy for most of his life. After high school, Doodle served in the Army Reserve from 1957-1959. A few years later, in 1962, he married Ruth Margaret “Judy” Smith, who preceded him in death in 2010, after 48 years of marriage. They had three children: Lisa Ann, born in 1963; Louis August, born in 1965; and Michael Matthew, born in 1966. After a brief time in the Galveston area, Doodle moved his wife and infant daughter back to Cameron, and started working at Alcoa in Rockdale, where he worked for more than 30 years and eventually retired in 1995.
Even while working full-time and often pulling overtime at Alcoa, Doodle made sure he was there for his children by attending band concerts, track meets, tennis tournaments, and softball and baseball games. In fact, he coached his sons’ minor and little league baseball teams for several years, winning a couple of league championships. Supporting his community was also very important to Doodle. He was an active member of the Yoe Athletics Booster Club, even well after his children graduated from Yoe High, and was named Booster of the Year for 1989-1990. His faith was very important to him as well, and he volunteered and held various positions at the Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Cameron.
His love — and especially his warm smile — will be missed by those he leaves behind, including: his daughter, Lisa Lucko-Powell of Cameron; his sons, Louis Lucko of Dallas and Michael Lucko of Austin; his sister Alice Eichinger and her husband, Tommy, of Rockdale; and his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.