A virtual service for Keion Cherelle Johnson, 20, of Alcester, S.D., and formerly of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home with the Rev. Ernest Minor officiating.
Mr. Johnson died Friday, July 2.
He was born Oct. 5, 2000, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Amy Jean Baker and Roy Chester Johnson Jr. He initially attended school in Iowa and in 2009 moved to Temple. He attended The Church of God of the Firstborn. He attended Lamar Middle School in Temple and Temple High School, playing on the football team. He then moved back to Iowa, where he graduated from Hawarden High.
Survivors include his father, Roy Johnson Jr. of Hearne; a brother, Darrius Helms of South Sioux City, Neb.; his grandfathers, Roy Johnson Sr. of Tyler and Steven Sands of Chatsworth, Iowa; and his grandmother, Kim Barkley of Chatsworth.
Link to the virtual service can be found at www.youngsdaughters.com under his name.