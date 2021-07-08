J. Earl Goodfellow
J. Earl Goodfellow, age 81 of Temple, passed into Glory on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at his residence. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, July 9th at First United Methodist Church – Family Life Center with Dr. Tom Robbins officiating.
Earl will be remembered as a man who loved the Lord, worked tirelessly, loved his family fiercely, had a quick wit and had an overwhelming desire to help others.
Earl was born January 27, 1940 in Woodbury, New Jersey to John Wesley and Edna Langefeld Goodfellow and grew up in Mt. Holly, New Jersey. He attended Rancocas Valley Regional High School. While in high school, he met the love of his life, Cynthia Hastings. Earl and Cindy were married on October 1, l960 in Hainesport, New Jersey.
Earl attended Trenton State College. He began his professional career in sales at Formica Corp. He later entered sales at Ralph Wilson Plastics Company. Earl worked for Wilson Art for 26 years in New Jersey, Illinois and Texas. He retired as a Vice President of Specialty Products. Following his retirement, Earl became a real estate investor, with properties in Dallas and San Antonio. Following his second retirement in 2002, he became the handyman for his family, friends and anyone in need, and he was called to help often.
Earl was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Temple where he served as a trustee, Sunday school helper and his most treasured job, facilitating the design and construction of the Grobowsky Family Life Center.
In recent years, Earl’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his great grandchildren. Earl was the proud father of three children, grandfather of seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was known to brag just a little about all of them.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Wes and Carl, and his beloved granddaughter, Tori Goodfellow.
Survivors include his wife Cindy, daughter Betsy Jermstad and husband Mark of Temple, sons Scott Goodfellow and wife Christy of Salado, and Todd Goodfellow and wife Lisa of Spokane, Washington; sister, Mary Sticklin of Danbury, PA; six grandchildren: Adam Jermstad and wife Amanda of Austin, Tyler Jermstad and wife Daron of Temple, Megan Gyllenband and husband Ryan of Houston, Beth Armstrong of Oklahoma City, OK, Nick Goodfellow of Dallas and Luke Goodfellow of College Station; six great-grandchildren: Poppy, Sayer, Nella Kate and Cal Jermstad, Graham Gyllenband and Ellie Armstrong.
Donations can be made at First United Methodist Church, Temple, or any other charitable organization of your choosing.
The Goodfellow family want to extend a special “Thank you” to Baylor Scott and White Hospice, noting our beloved nurse, Tiffany, and the rest of the team, neighbors, friends and our church members who so lovingly ushered our beloved husband, dad and pop into God’s arms.
