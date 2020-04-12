Services for Jack Sparks, 103, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Sparks died Saturday, April 11, at a Temple care center.
He was born Oct. 25, 1916.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
