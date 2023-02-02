Services for Dr. Scott Huei-Shung Chen, 83, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Dr. Chen died Monday, Jan. 9.
He was born December 1, 1939, in Changhua City, Taiwan, to Kuo-Shiun and Bie-Tau Chen. He graduated from the National Taiwan University College of Medicine in 1965. After an internship in National Taiwan University Hospital, he immigrated to the United States with an internship in Richmond, Va. He later went to Atlanta, Ga., for a residency in internal medicine, a cardiology fellowship at the University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio, and another cardiology fellowship at Methodist Hospital in Dallas. He worked as a cardiologist at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple and at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. He retired in 2006. He was a member of the American Medical Association, American Heart Association, Texas Medical Association, American College of Cardiology, and the Bell County Medical Society. He served as an associate professor and lecturer at the Texas A&M College of Medicine. He was a member of The First Lutheran Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Pinn-Pinn Chen; two sons, Spenser Chen and Stanley Chen; and two grandchildren.