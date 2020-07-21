BELTON — Services for Gill Angel Selio, 58, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton with Dwayne Massey officiating.
Mr. Selio died Friday, July 17, at a local care facility.
He was born Sept. 1, 1961, in Temple to Geronimo and Louise Trevino Selio. He graduated from Belton High School in 1980.
Survivors include six sisters, Helen Selio-Rios, Frances Selio-Robles, Sandra Vega, Seneada Gracia, Guadalupe Perez and Diana Trevino Romero; and four brothers, Geronimo Selio, Victor Trevino, Valentino Vela and Daniel Rodriguez.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.