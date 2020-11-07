Services for Irene Helen “nee Sodek” Pagel, 94, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Rusty Campbell officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Pagel died Thursday, Nov. 5.
She was born Aug. 18, 1926, in Seaton to Ed and Clara “nee Bartek” Sodek. She graduated from Temple High School in 1944. She married Preston Pagel on June 3, 1950. She worked for Temple Trade School, Temple ISD and Baylor Scott & White. She was co-owner of Temple Floral Co. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, the Temple Benevolent and Patriotic Order of Elks Lodge No. 138, American Legion Post No. 133 and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Bell Post No. 1820.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2001.
Survivors include two daughters, Paula Pagel Faris of Georgetown and Amy Devereaux of Temple; four step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.